Brokerages Set CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT at $71.50

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

CCDBF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

CCL Industries stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $58.56.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

