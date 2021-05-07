Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $194.25

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Equifax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,999,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,635,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in Equifax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8,543.0% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.70. 1,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.97. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $241.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

