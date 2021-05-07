Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target at $250.06

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.06.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Shares of PODD stock opened at $253.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.52. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 575.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 12-month low of $164.40 and a 12-month high of $306.46.
In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
