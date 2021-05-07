Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target at $250.06

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD stock opened at $253.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.52. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 575.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 12-month low of $164.40 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.