Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

