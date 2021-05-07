Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Target Price at $162.20

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,344. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average of $148.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 25.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,838,000 after acquiring an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

