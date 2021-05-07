Brokerages Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $23.44

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

