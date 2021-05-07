Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hillenbrand, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

