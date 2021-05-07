Brokers Offer Predictions for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.87.

Shares of BLDP opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

