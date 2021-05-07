Brokers Offer Predictions for Federal Signal Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

FSS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Federal Signal stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

