Brokers Offer Predictions for Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PING. Stephens assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

PING stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. 10,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,617. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ping Identity by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $673,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

