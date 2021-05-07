Brokers Set Expectations for BankUnited, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

BankUnited stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,866 shares of company stock valued at $374,663. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BankUnited by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BankUnited by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in BankUnited by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

