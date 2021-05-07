Brokers Set Expectations for boohoo group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of boohoo group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.82.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

boohoo group has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.82.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

