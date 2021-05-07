Brokers Set Expectations for Elevate Credit, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Elevate Credit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $179,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $12,160,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,579,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.