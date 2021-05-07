Brokers Set Expectations for Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

