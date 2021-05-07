Brokers Set Expectations for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

