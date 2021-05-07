Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,299,909 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $181,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,735,000 after purchasing an additional 271,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. 54,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,299. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,247.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.