Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.73

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 49772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,247.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

