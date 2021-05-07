Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

