Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 503,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,976,958 shares.The stock last traded at $17.89 and had previously closed at $17.88.

BPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $37,768,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $23,361,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $3,586,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $18,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.