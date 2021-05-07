Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 361,709 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.