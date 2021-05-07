Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.29.

NYSE BC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,157. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $115.35.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

