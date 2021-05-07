Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. 731,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,530,332. The company has a market cap of $218.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

