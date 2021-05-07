Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 4,807 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $169.17 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

