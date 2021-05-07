Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 6,982 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.