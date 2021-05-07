Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $272.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,768. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.65 and its 200-day moving average is $253.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

