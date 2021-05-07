Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $29.95.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.