Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

