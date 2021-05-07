Bytecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $335,108.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $159.10 million and $335,108.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.56 or 0.00843324 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004183 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

