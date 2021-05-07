CACHE Gold (CGT) Tops One Day Volume of $605,354.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $605,354.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for $58.42 or 0.00101810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00085390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.03 or 0.00775549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00101883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.41 or 0.08846684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046356 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 59,494 coins and its circulating supply is 56,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.