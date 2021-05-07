CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.70.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,413,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,681,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.71. 167,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,234. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.24 and its 200 day moving average is $240.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.31.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

