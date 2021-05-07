CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.000-18.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.70.

CACI stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.76. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 1 year low of $190.16 and a 1 year high of $266.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.27.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

