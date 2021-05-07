Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 20th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
