Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.