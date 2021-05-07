Campbell Wealth Management Acquires 7,386 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $57,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.08. The stock had a trading volume of 36,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

