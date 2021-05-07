Campbell Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,258. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.