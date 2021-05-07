Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells $172,383.03 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50.

On Monday, April 26th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $6,545,661.12.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,059,199.71.

On Monday, March 15th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23.

On Thursday, February 11th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96.

NYSE CWH traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.94. 1,215,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

