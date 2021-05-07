Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 36186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Truist increased their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,837 shares of company stock valued at $61,933,661. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $2,655,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

