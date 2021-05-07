Canaccord Genuity Cuts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $126.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,586. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Itron by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Itron by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Itron by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

