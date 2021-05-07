Canaccord Genuity Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $68.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.76.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,423 shares of company stock worth $3,317,738. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,058,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $194,626,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 4.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

