Canaccord Genuity Increases Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Price Target to $2.40

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $2.10 to $2.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.