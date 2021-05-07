Canaccord Genuity Increases Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Price Target to $2.40

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $2.10 to $2.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.