Canaccord Genuity Raises SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $40.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Equities analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $3,045,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

