Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 952,804 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $83,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $54,001,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.42. 78,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,267. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

