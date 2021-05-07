Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after acquiring an additional 452,855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

