Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$41.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,439. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.48 billion and a PE ratio of -112.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -459.46%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,360 shares in the company, valued at C$87,564,352. Insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

