Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.96 and traded as high as $13.52. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 359 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 million, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

