Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

CLNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CLNN stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91. Clene has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of -0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

