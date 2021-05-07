Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Sio Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

