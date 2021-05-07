Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Amryt Pharma plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Amryt Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group started coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,178,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 651,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

