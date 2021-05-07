Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on VolitionRx Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price objective on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of VolitionRx stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.92. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

