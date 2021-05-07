Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.02

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.02 and traded as low as $15.53. Capcom shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 1,657 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

