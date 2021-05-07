Capital One Financial Comments on Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OMP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,524. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $787.85 million, a P/E ratio of 328.33 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

